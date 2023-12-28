Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,785 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 435% compared to the average daily volume of 894 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

