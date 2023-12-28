Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,165 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,271 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 410,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,135. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
