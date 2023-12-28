iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 4.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,016,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,704,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.