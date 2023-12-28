Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.23. Iris Energy shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1,426,483 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Down 8.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.