iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.