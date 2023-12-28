iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 173,750 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,658,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 56,954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 16,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,979. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

