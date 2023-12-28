iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,928. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.