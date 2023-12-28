iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.91. 877,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,800. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

