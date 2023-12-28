iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Increased by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 10.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,370. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

