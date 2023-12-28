iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Boosted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.6% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after buying an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,290. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

