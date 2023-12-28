iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 1,367,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,920,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

