iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.65

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 2235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

