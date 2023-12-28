iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $109.99. 637,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

