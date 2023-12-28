iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

