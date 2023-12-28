iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. 2,684,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,721. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.