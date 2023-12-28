iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. 4,606,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

