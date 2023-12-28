iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 73,789 shares.The stock last traded at $45.52 and had previously closed at $45.61.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $712.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

