iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $84.58.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.