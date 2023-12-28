iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $84.58.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

