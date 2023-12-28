iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.81

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 13396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.