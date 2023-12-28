iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

