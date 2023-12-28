iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 156.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 280,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

