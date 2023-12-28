iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,660,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,983,000 after buying an additional 931,387 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMB opened at $89.68 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3643 dividend. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.