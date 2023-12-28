iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.21

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 7818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

