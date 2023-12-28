iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.86

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 8900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.