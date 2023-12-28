iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 3.39% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after buying an additional 440,292 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ISCV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 9,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,279. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.