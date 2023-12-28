iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $22.27.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.