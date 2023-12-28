iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

