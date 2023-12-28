iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 72,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 56,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.