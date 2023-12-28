iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

