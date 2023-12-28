iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,916 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 1,526,731 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

