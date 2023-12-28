iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,731 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

