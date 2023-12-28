iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 1,119.9% from the November 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
EMXC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 2,158,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,004. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
