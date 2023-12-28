iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 1,119.9% from the November 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 2,158,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,004. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,219,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

