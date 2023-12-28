iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 1,157.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEUS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 13,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,395. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

