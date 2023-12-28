iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Reduced by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,835. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

