iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.