iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $91.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

