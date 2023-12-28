iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.63

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 8725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.36.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

