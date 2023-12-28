iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,345,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.46. 2,395,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,779. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.