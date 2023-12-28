iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $304.86. 599,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,762. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

