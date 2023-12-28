iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.96. The company had a trading volume of 532,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,404. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

