iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

