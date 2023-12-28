iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

