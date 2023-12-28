iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 234,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.