iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lifted by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.02. The company had a trading volume of 181,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,212. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average is $232.98. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

