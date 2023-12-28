iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Lowered by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.08 and a 12 month high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

