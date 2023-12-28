iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 242,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

