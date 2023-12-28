iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stake Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $70.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

