iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 562,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.