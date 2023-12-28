iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 495,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,495. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

