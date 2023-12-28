iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,029. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.