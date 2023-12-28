iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,632,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

